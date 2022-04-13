Media Brand Awards: 16 brands go home with their hands full of metals

The Rs 161,000 crore Indian media business is among the most boisterous in the world. Amid so much turbulence and change, custodians of media brands have a tough job simply keeping their brands relevant.
That is why afaqs! Events had introduced Media Brand Awards (MBA) which was designed specifically for brands in the media sector. The Award held recently is its 2nd edition.
There were 12 categories in the Awards and brands across TV Entertainment, TV News, Print, Music, Online Publishing and OTT fought one another for honours in each of them.
Apart from the normal gold, silver and bronze, there were also Special Awards in each medium for the brand which won the largest number of medals – 30 points for each gold, 20 for silver and 10 for bronze.
By winning one gold (Best CSR Initiative), four silvers and an equal number of bronze metals, Zee Biskope emerged as the TV Entertainment Channel of the Year.
Times Network was TV News Channel of the Year for winning three golds (Best IPR Event, Best Trade Media Campaign and Best Video Promo) and two silvers.
Amar Ujala was at the top of the print heap as Newspaper of the Year with one gold (Best CSR Initiative), one silver and one bronze.
Music brands didn’t do so well relative to other media which is why Universal Music India was Music Brand of the Year winning only one gold (Best Online Campaign).
ABP Network emerged as the Online Publisher of the Year by a wide margin, taking home two golds (Best Brand Activation and Best CSR Initiative) and two silvers.
Discovery+ with one gold for Best Social Media Campaign and The Viral Fever which topped the Best Brand Content Campaign category tied for Best OTT Brand of the Year.
The jury consisted of Ali Hussein/Eros Now, Anupam Katheriya/Emami, Apuarv Sethi/Razorpay, Garima Khandelwal/Mullen Lintas, Gaurav Sinha/Audi India, Gautam Talwar/MX Player, Mark Titus/Nippon Paint, Megha Tata/Discovery, Ravinder Siwach/Havas and Shyamashree DMello/Swiggy.