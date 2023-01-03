Media & entertainment revenue to grow 12-14% next fiscal: CRISIL Ratings

Naveen Vaidyanathan, director, CRISIL Ratings, “While television (TV) will continue to dominate ad revenue share given its wider reach, digital will lead in growth, rising 15-18% annually over the medium term. It has emerged as the medium of choice in the past few years amid accelerated adoption of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, online gaming, e-commerce, e-learning, and online news platforms. After the pandemic, digital has become the second-largest segment after TV in terms of ad spends. Together, they account for over three fourths of the ad revenue for the M&E sector, followed by the print segment with a one-fifth share.”