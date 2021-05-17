Mediabrands launches MBCS in India; integrates content function with it

Mediabrands today announced the launch of Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) in India. MBCS is a data-driven content practice, built on the intelligence and insight that media provides about which content connects brands with people in the most compelling and personalized way. MBCS will focus on creating content strategies for Mediabrands India clients, across three emerging categories: branded content opportunities with media partners, digital content that drives performance and engagement, and brand fueled long and short-form original content. Globally, MBCS was launched in November 2020.