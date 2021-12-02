Mega Content Studio launched by Indian Magazine Publishers to narrate brand stories to over 150 mn readers

Collaborative working by AIM under pandemic

Over the past year, AIM member publishers have collaborated at various levels to tide over the challenging times that print media has been facing. There are multiple initiatives that AIM has put together, of which Dastaan Hub is just one of them. Magazine publishers have carved out a comprehensive strategy to tackle the fundamental challenges in distribution as well.

Speaking on this, AIM General Secretary, Anant Nath (Delhi Press), said, “It is no secret that there has been erosion of interest in magazines by marketers, and that we have been facing some serious problems in maintaining our distribution. Therefore as a first step, we collaborated to tackle this fundamental problem. A joint distribution agency network has been put together by AIM, so that publishers can take advantage of collective bargaining and increase their footprint across geographies. Secondly, massive efforts have been put to improve the subscription eco-system, which includes working with Indian Post to improve delivery, as well as joint subscription marketing efforts. As a result the subscription numbers across publishers have increased during pandemic, to compensate for loss in newsstand”.