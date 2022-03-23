MGID Expands Its reach in India signing exclusive deals with several publishers

At present, MGID serves 45 billion content recommendations and reaches more than 100 million unique visitors every month in India.
These exclusive partnerships enable premier publishers Rajasthan Patrika, Mid-Day, Web Dunia, The New Indian Express, Madhymam and Times Internet to utilize MGID’s user-centric monetization solutions, resulting in improved revenue, engagement and user experiences.
Recognizing the rate of digital ad industry growth in the region, MGID has determined India to be one of its strategic markets of focus and expansion. Experts forecast that by 2022 the advertising market in India will recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, growing at 12.4%. The share of digital advertising is anticipated to reach 32.7% by the end of the year[1].
MGID has always been committed to providing publishers with the best solutions to monetize their content and audiences. These partnerships will enable publishers to entirely leverage the MGID platform and its technology to increase audience growth and monetization opportunities.
With the signing of these premier publishers, MGID will continue its expansion of the region and will have both a stronger national and regional presence, allowing for deeper penetration into Tier 2 and 3 markets in India. For brands, MGID will now be able to offer access to a higher volume of qualified audiences, better engagement and the potential to reach new customers using advanced targeting options.
Pankaj Sharma, CEO and Director, MGID India, said, “At MGID, we truly believe in working towards creating value for our partners — publishers and brands alike. In the publisher ecosystem, true value can be created by opening up their inventories for monetization and offering better rates for premium inventory. This is exactly what we will be able to achieve through such exclusive partnerships. We have enhanced our optimization capabilities with the latest advances in modeling and machine learning. Our newly launched proprietary targeting solution called Contextual Intelligence by MGID will help improve engagement for our advertisers and user experience for our partner publishers.”
Andrey Korchinskiy, head of publisher acquisition, MGID Global, said “By partnering with India's premier publishers, we can deliver heightened engagement for their audiences while allowing publishers and marketers to gain more exposure for their content. We're excited about broadening our engagement with the Indian market and look forward to working with innovative advertisers and publishers throughout the region.”
MGID continues to strengthen their presence in the region by partnering exclusively with multiple publishers. With many more breakthrough innovations in the pipeline, MGID can be expected to continue its successful journey in India.
