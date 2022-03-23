MGID Expands Its reach in India signing exclusive deals with several publishers

Pankaj Sharma, CEO and Director, MGID India, said, “At MGID, we truly believe in working towards creating value for our partners — publishers and brands alike. In the publisher ecosystem, true value can be created by opening up their inventories for monetization and offering better rates for premium inventory. This is exactly what we will be able to achieve through such exclusive partnerships. We have enhanced our optimization capabilities with the latest advances in modeling and machine learning. Our newly launched proprietary targeting solution called Contextual Intelligence by MGID will help improve engagement for our advertisers and user experience for our partner publishers.”