MGID signs exclusive content recommendation deal with Times Internet to monetize their international inventory

MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, has announced today a new deal with Times Internet, India’s largest digital products company. Under the agreement, Times Internet’s digital properties that cater to international markets will adopt MGID as their exclusive content recommendations provider for in-article and under-article placements.
The media company has opted to utilize MGID’s native content recommendation units across desktop and mobile/AMP to reach its monetization goals and increase audience engagement through personalized content and targeted advertisements.
Times Internet brings politics, business & finance, entertainment, sports, and technology news to millions of readers each month. Through this deal, MGID will provide its advertisers access to Times Internet's global audiences across the international markets.
Commenting on the partnership, Pankaj Sharma, CEO and Director, MGID India, said: "We are always looking for ways to diversify and expand our offering to provide advertisers with increased scale and premium ad placements. We are pleased to partner with Times Internet to bring more of their audiences to their pages, keep users engaged and introduce new monetization opportunities."
Anushrav Gulati, head – Indirect Revenues, Times Internet Limited said: “We are pleased to partner with MGID for native content recommendation units in our international markets where we do not have our direct sales teams to bring in this demand. Through a long-term relationship with MGID we hope to offer advertisers access to Times Internet’s premium international audiences and inventory”
