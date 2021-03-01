MIB asks news websites to share editorial details

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar cited the lack of information about digital media players as the reason why there was no consultation, before releasing guidelines.
Digital news websites have been asked to provide the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry details on their editorial head, ownership, address, and designated grievance officer, among other things, as the government attempts to map out the online news media landscape, I&B Secretary Amit Khare said to The Indian Express.
The report mentions that Khare said - “Currently, the government doesn’t have a complete picture of how many players there are in this sector and who they are. If you log on to their websites, you won’t even find basic information on their office address or editor-in-chief.”
Sources mentioned that the publications would have to fill in a form that all digital news outlets must fill and submit before the end of the month.