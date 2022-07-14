Microsoft named Netflix's partner for new consumer subscription plan

All ads served on the streaming app will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform.
Netflix has named Microsoft as its technology and sales partner to help power its first ad-supported subscription offering.
At launch, consumers will have more options to access Netflix’s award-winning content. Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory. All ads served on Netflix will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform.
"Today’s announcement also endorses Microsoft’s approach to privacy, which is built on protecting customers’ information," Mikhail Parakhin, president web experiences, Microsoft, wrote in a blog post
"This is a big day for Netflix and Microsoft. We’re excited to offer new premium value to our ecosystem of marketers and partners while helping Netflix deliver more choice to their customers."
“In April we announced that we will introduce a new lower priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to our existing ads-free basic, standard, and premium plans. Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner," said Greg Peters, COO, Netflix.
“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we together build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members."
“It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear: More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.”