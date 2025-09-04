Million Dollar Listing India returns for season 2 on Sony LIV

The Indian adaptation of the Emmy-nominated franchise Million Dollar Listing is set to return for a second season on Sony LIV from September 22, 2025.

This edition will spotlight New Delhi, taking viewers inside one of the country’s most competitive and aspirational real estate markets.

Kohler has joined as the Presenting Sponsor, with Ozone and Vijay Sales as Partner Sponsors and Fabricare as the exclusive Decor Partner.

Ranjana Mangla, Head of Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV, said: “Million Dollar Listing is not just a show; it’s a cultural moment. As it returns for its second season, it continues to be a first-of-its-kind in India, offering an exclusive lens into the opulent lifestyles of the country’s elite.”

“Connected TV is the platform of choice for affluent and aspiring households, making it the perfect medium for a show of this calibre. It allows viewers to truly appreciate the intricate details of the homes showcased; because after all, beauty lies in the details.”

The series is produced by Banijay Asia and licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Rishi Negi, Group Chief Operating Officer, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India commented: “The overwhelming response to Season 1 of Million Dollar Listing India confirmed the audience’s appetite for aspirational, high-stakes storytelling rooted in India’s luxury real estate market. With Season 2, we elevate the game, spotlighting New Delhi’s grandeur, introducing dynamic new realtors, and amplifying the drama and ambition that define the genre.”