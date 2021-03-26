Mindshare India wins agency of the year at Festival of Media APAC

Commenting on the win, Parthasarathy (Maps), CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “Mindshare India is ecstatic with this massive win. This is a booster shot to our teams who put in tremendous efforts during the difficult period of the pandemic. The seismic changes in consumer attitudes and behavior during this period called for a complete rethink of both messaging and media. Working in close partnership with our clients, we were able to drive meaningful narratives across brands. On behalf of my team, I thank FOMA for giving us this recognition, and our clients for giving us the opportunity & inspiration.”