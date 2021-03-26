Mindshare India wins agency of the year at Festival of Media APAC

Bags 13 awards under various categories on an APAC level.
Mindshare India, the flagship agency from GroupM, sweeps 13 awards and Agency of the Year at Festival of Media APAC 2021.
Purpose-driven marketing and the innovative use of data & content were at the forefront of Mindshare’s success. HUL brands like Lifebuoy, Active Wheel, Boost and Blue Air were big winners along with PepsiCo, across categories like integration, partnership, real-time marketing and use of digital media.
Commenting on the win, Parthasarathy (Maps), CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “Mindshare India is ecstatic with this massive win. This is a booster shot to our teams who put in tremendous efforts during the difficult period of the pandemic. The seismic changes in consumer attitudes and behavior during this period called for a complete rethink of both messaging and media. Working in close partnership with our clients, we were able to drive meaningful narratives across brands. On behalf of my team, I thank FOMA for giving us this recognition, and our clients for giving us the opportunity & inspiration.”
Mindshare was also awarded the “Network of the year” for the APAC region.