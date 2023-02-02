Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allocated Rs 4,692 billion in the Budget 2023

The National Film Development Corporation has been allotted Rs 3,0515 crore.
Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister has announced an increase of Rs 4,692 crore from Rs 4,182 crore last year for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
A budget of Rs 2,808.36 crore, up from Rs 2,764.51 crore in the previous fiscal, has been set aside for Prasar Bharati alone. The Broadcasting and Infrastructure Development Plan has also received 600 crore rupees from the FM.
As opposed to receiving Rs 68.53 crore in the revised estimates for the previous fiscal year, the Film and Television Institute of India will now receive Rs 64.75 crore.
In comparison to the previous fiscal year, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute received an allocation of Rs 95.13 crore.
As opposed to the previous FY's allocation of Rs 2,948.13 crore, the National Film Development Corporation now has Rs 3,0515 crore.