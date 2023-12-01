Mirchi 98.3 launches Seedhi Jalebiyaan, an all-new afternoon show in Mumbai

Mirchi, the city-centric music and entertainment company, announces the launch of its latest afternoon radio show, ‘Seedhi Jalebiyan’ in Mumbai. Hosted by the duo of Mirchi RJ Dnyaneshwari and Mirchi RJ Megha, the show is all set to air every day from 12 to 5 pm on 98.3 Mirchi. It is conceptualised to cater to male audiences and provide them with unique takes on subjects such as men’s grooming, relationships, and more. With expert guidance at its core, Seedhi Jalebiyan is a dedicated space where men can engage in a fun banter, see an alternate view and hopefully gain valuable insights.