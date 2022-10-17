Mirchi expands its digital portfolio with the launch of – M-Ping – An audio solutions platform

Talking about the launch, Preeti Nihalani, chief operating officer, ENIL, Mirchi said, “As a solutions provider Mirchi has been curating customized solutions for brands across verticals for over the years. With the launch of M-Ping, we are extremely excited to bring audio digital advertising to the center stage of marketing spends. Our solutions team is all-set to brew some of the most innovative ideas for brands and help them establish a connection with the consumers.”