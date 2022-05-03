Mirror Now unveils a new visual identity and content formats

Focusing on the real essence of news, Mirror Now refreshes its content offerings with a line-up of 5 new primetime shows. From simple explanations of the day’s top stories to shorter yet more incisive news debates, the new programming line-up includes - Mirror Metro at 6 pm which offers a national perspective to top news from metro cities; The Big Focus at 7 pm which brings to focus the bigger picture by presenting a well-researched context and comprehensive perspective to top stories of the day; The Urban Debate at 8 pm, Mirror Now’s flagship show that demands accountability from powers that can drive improvement for citizens; The Nation Tonight at 9 pm, a one-hour show that declutters the daily news to present top stories of the day, with insights from experts and Beyond The Headline at 10 pm, presented in an explainer format showcases an in-depth analysis of the big stories of each day.