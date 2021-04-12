Mitron completes a year in India, launches edutech offering

To mark its one-year anniversary, the app has launched Mitron Club, Mitron Academy and Mitron On-Demand to help create engagement and excitement between the creators and users.
Mitron TV, a Made in India short-format video app, has just completed one year in the country. The app enables people to showcase their talent and share their opinions freely in the form of short videos. In a span of one year, it has witnessed over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store.
In line with the app’s vision of creating micro-entrepreneurs, Mitron Club will help the app enter the monetisation business. Through the club, the app will give the creators an opportunity to create engaging content exclusively for those who opt for the service.
The club members will be able to directly connect with their favourite creators and request them to create the kind of content that they would like to view. The platform will support and encourage the creators to create content and monetise their talent by reaching a larger audience.
Through Mitron Academy, the creators will get an opportunity to share educational videos with the users. With Mitron On-Demand, the users will be able to place requests for on-demand content, like astrology reading, song dedication, tips and hacks, birthday wishes, etc.
Mitron has also upgraded its technology and aims to offer its users and creators with a friendly user interface. The app has introduced various tech initiatives that will help improve the user interface.
Recommendation engine: It will allow the creator’s video to garner more views and automatically boost his videos basis their performance. The `For You’ section on the feed will ensure that the users get to see what they like.
Editor tool: It will help remove the creators’ dependency to log on to other video editor apps to edit their content. The tool will support unique features, like PIP, sound modulations, transitions, along with effects, filters, stickers, etc.
Rendering and video quality: Improvement in video compression and rendering capabilities will mean that less than five per cent of its users will now face video buffering issues.
Commenting on the first anniversary, Shivank Agarwal, CEO and co-founder, Mitron TV, said, “The Indian audiences have been extremely receptive towards the platform since its launch. We have observed a 2x increase in the interaction on our platform through likes and follow, and around 3x increase through comments.”
“Mitron stands for compelling and versatile content, with a major focus on infotainment and edutainment. With short-format content growing in the country, our vision is to connect with the heartland of India and provide them with a platform that is beyond entertainment. Our goal for the next six months is to add 100 million (overall) users to the platform.”
Added Anish Khandelwal, CTO and co-founder, Mitron TV, “The past year has been a roller coaster ride for us, and we are truly grateful for the love shown to us by the Indian audiences. Mitron has grown. We have evolved, right from tech advancements to adding multiple features to our platform. Mitron TV users have started spending more time on the app, and the average session duration per user is around 10 minutes.”
“After completing one year, we are now venturing into monetisation, through which, we aim to provide our creators with a platform that allows them to monetise their talent and become entrepreneurs. We aim to take Mitron to the hinterlands of India and build a deeper connect with our audiences.”