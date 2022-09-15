MMA India along with GroupM and Amazon Ads launches ‘Winning The 2022 Festive Season With Optimal Media Strategies’ Playbook

Moneka Khurana, country head and board member, MMA India said, “MMA is proud to have co-authored the festive insights report in collaboration with GroupM and Amazon Ads to provide the much-needed insights and guidance for the upcoming festive season - the study clubbed with optimal media strategies to target intended audiences. The handbook is sure to help brands navigate the challenging times and drive optimal visibility and performance which unveils how big a role digital plays in terms of influence and percentage spending with 80% of consumer journeys will be digitally influenced whilst 60% of marketers allocating more spends for digital as compared to last year. These are interesting times wherein the consumer showcases non-linear complex purchase patterns hence would be key to observe how this festive season unfolds for businesses in this season.”