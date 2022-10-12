Moj partners with HT Media’s Fever FM to stream exclusive LIVE shows

Users can tune into HaftaVasool and DilVilPyaarVyaar every Monday and Thursday from 8:00 to 9:00 PM on Moj LIVE .
Moj India’s short video app has partnered with Fever FM, the most popular youth radio station, to host two exclusive LIVE shows - HaftaVasool and DilVilPyaarVyaar, on Moj LIVE. The collaboration brings two fun and exciting new shows to the platform led by popular RJs -Urmin, Harshit, Aayush & Ankita. The shows went live in September, and the audience responded phenomenally. With an average of 50k views, viewers spend an average of 1.55 minutes on each show. Both shows offer a unique and quirky take on news and entertainment concepts with distinct riveting and engaging formats.
HaftaVasool is a news round-up show with a twist, bringing the most important news of the week from India and the world in the most quirky and entertaining format. It is not the typical news hour; instead, it is a mash-up of everything from serious political, science and sports updates to celebrity news, social media trends, and the most bizarre events in the world. Suna Kya?, Country ki Khabar, Pardes ka Panna, and Crazy Kiya Re are some of the segments on the show. It is hosted by Harshit Upadhayay, a digital content creator, and RJ Urmin, popularly called "the crazy boys."
DilVilPyaarVyaar is a love show that you will undoubtedly fall in love with. A love expert answers all questions about love and relationships and provides advice on recovering from a breakup, pampering, or impressing a loved one. It's lively and entertaining while also hitting you square in the feels. This show's segments include Problem Kya Hai?, Breakup ke Baad, Ek Love Story Aisi Bhi, and Pyaar Ka Prescription. Aayush Parwani, an award-winning radio jockey, and Ankita Ojha, a voice-over artist, host the show.
Speaking about the collaboration, Shashank Shekhar, senior director of content strategy and operations, ShareChat and Moj, says, “Our partnership with Fever FM is a testament to our shared commitment to offer varied entertainment options to our users. The two new IPs have a youth focus that combines live radio with live video streaming giving a different flavor. This gives our viewers a chance to engage in real-time with their favorite RJs and superstar creators.”
“The shows have already evoked an overwhelming response which inspires us to keep working on many such innovative and engaging concepts for our audience,” he adds.
Yatin Naik, business head digital & International radio at Fever FM, says, “We are excited to collaborate with Moj to bring original, exclusive content to their platform. With this, we have created an exceptional property that reaches out to a new-age audience who like their entertainment to be in-the-moment and real, as well as eccentric. This also gives our RJs an exciting avenue to connect with a whole new tribe while they entertain them with fun content.”
So, for one’s weekly dose of entertainment, tune in to HaftaVasool and DilVilPyaarVyaar every Monday and Friday from 8:00 -9:00 PM only on Moj.