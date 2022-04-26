Moj to help content creators earn INR 3,500 crore by 2025

Commenting on Moj’s vision for creators, Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Cofounder, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Our creators are the heart and soul of Moj, and it has been our constant endeavor to encourage them and celebrate their talent. We acknowledge the value and potential of Indian creators, and ‘Moj For Creators’ represents our commitment to their success. Our investment will provide equal opportunity to every creator and help to not only fully discover their talent but also help them monetize it. By 2025, we envision having over one million superstar creators on Moj through this program and, at the same time, create India's widest range of most engaging multi-lingual short video content.”