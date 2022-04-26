Moj to help content creators earn INR 3,500 crore by 2025

Through Moj For Creators, Moj envisages developing over 1M superstar creators.
Moj, India's number one short video app, today announced its plans to facilitate creator earnings worth INR 3,500 crore (over USD 450M) through the ‘Moj For Creators’ program. This program is Moj’s flagship creator initiative that builds a path for accelerated growth for Moj creators at different stages in their journey. Targeting creators from every region of India, the program is an ambitious step towards building a robust monetization model for creators and driving engaging content on the platform in the long term.
Earmarked for the next three years, Moj plans a myriad of growth and development initiatives for all creators at different levels. The program includes grooming through preliminary and advanced genre-based training courses, mentorship, spotlight program, boot camps, influencer townhalls, one-on-one coaching, and in-depth workshops on industry trends. These initiatives will enable Moj creators to emerge as strong influencers across different genres and languages. Furthermore, as the creator community expands, Moj For Creators will assist creators in bolstering their reach through unique community activations like Moj Madhouse, Moj DayOuts, Talk Shows, Moj on Wheels, Ambassador Programs, and Night Outs. These events have had tremendous success with creators and have seen thousands participate.
Commenting on Moj’s vision for creators, Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Cofounder, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Our creators are the heart and soul of Moj, and it has been our constant endeavor to encourage them and celebrate their talent. We acknowledge the value and potential of Indian creators, and ‘Moj For Creators’ represents our commitment to their success. Our investment will provide equal opportunity to every creator and help to not only fully discover their talent but also help them monetize it. By 2025, we envision having over one million superstar creators on Moj through this program and, at the same time, create India's widest range of most engaging multi-lingual short video content.”