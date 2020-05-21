Moneycontrol enables users to transact directly from the website and app

Offering an extremely easy and seamless user interface, this new feature can be accessed from both moneycontrol website and app by just logging in. Once the investor/trader has logged into their account, they have to click on the trade button either on the stock quote page on the website or select the trade button from watchlist/stocks last visited on the app which they want to buy/sell. Then choose their broker (Zerodha, HDFC Securities, 5Paisa, Kotak Securities, IIFL Securities, Edelweiss, Alice Blue and Trustline) and complete the transaction, after the process is complete the user gets an option to add the transaction into their portfolio. This can later help them to track their investments and portfolio performance all at one place.