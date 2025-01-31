Moneycontrol launches 'Booster Budget' coverage for Union Budget 2025

Moneycontrol has launched its Budget coverage under the theme 'Booster Budget' to analyse the upcoming Union Budget. The coverage includes comprehensive, data-driven content.

Advertisment

As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to outline the government's economic roadmap. Moneycontrol’s extensive ‘Budget Day Live Stream’ on its website and YouTube channel will commence at 7 AM and continue throughout the day. Featuring finance experts, fund managers, and market strategists, the live analysis will deliver real-time updates and insights into economic policies and fiscal measures.

The Budget special content includes 'Key Numbers', a section that extracts and simplifies the most critical data points, ensuring users grasp essential takeaways without sifting through complex reports. 'Markets in Focus' will offer sector-specific and stock-specific analysis with a 360-degree view of how the Budget impacts industries, companies, and investor strategies.

Moneycontrol offers interactive data tools to simplify the Budget. 'Play the FM' lets users simulate decision-making as the Finance Minister, 'Budget Word Cloud' visualizes frequently used terms in the Budget speech, and the 'Income Tax Calculator' helps individuals assess its impact on their finances.

Nalin Mehta, managing editor, Moneycontrol said, “We have titled our Budget 2025 coverage ‘Booster Budget’ because it is an event that can potentially recharge India’s economy to help it regain its momentum. We aim to provide our users with the most engaging, data-driven coverage straight out of India’s leading business newsroom with the country’s biggest financial experts. Whether it's real-time market analysis, expert opinions, or interactive tools, Moneycontrol is committed to delivering insights on the Budget’s impact on personal finance and the broader economy.”

With global economic changes, the budget is expected to include policy measures and fiscal incentives to support consumers and industries.

Moneycontrol’s 'Booster Budget' coverage is sponsored by Hettich, Angel One, Alvius, CoinDCX, and Toshiba, bringing expert insights into the Union Budget 2025.