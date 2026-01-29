Moneycontrol launches Moneycontrol Eco Pulse Index, a new high-frequency monthly index designed to track India’s economic activity in real-time.

Moneycontrol’s Eco Pulse is a composite high-frequency index which aims to measure India’s economic momentum on a monthly basis and provide early signals of changes in the direction of GDP growth. It signals how India’s economy is doing by tracking over 30 high-frequency economic and business indicators in real-time for a monthly snapshot of the state of the economy.

The Index combines a broad set of monthly indicators spanning industrial activity, consumption, business confidence, transport, and employment into a single measure. By distilling information from multiple datasets, it offers a timely and comprehensive view of underlying economic conditions.

Unlike traditional headline indicators, the Moneycontrol Eco Pulse uses a dynamic statistical framework to extract the common economic signal across indicators, while filtering out short-term noise and extreme fluctuations. The methodology is aligned with international best practices used by central banks and statistical agencies for economic nowcasting.

With a customised Economy Heat Map which tracks what is changing in the economy month-on-month, the Index provides an early indicator of turning points and emerging trends.

“Smart investing requires real-time economic data intelligence and Moneycontrol Eco Pulse aims to fast-track access to systemised macro information to bridge the time lag between official statistics and fast-moving economic activity,” said Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol and Chief AI Officer - Editorial Operations, Network18. “With a transparent and robust methodology, the Index seeks to complement official data by offering an early, directional signal on whether economic momentum is strengthening or weakening on a monthly basis.”

Moneycontrol will update the Eco Pulse in real-time and use it as a core analytical tool across its macroeconomic coverage, offering readers an early, data-driven assessment of India’s growth trajectory ahead of official GDP releases.