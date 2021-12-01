More Indians preferring Indian languages online over English: Axis My India survey

Pradeep Gupta, CMD, Axis My India, said, “With the year approaching to an end, we witness consumer’s gradual return to normalcy though a slight drop in Net Promoter Score also demonstrates that the impact of festive spending is slowly tapering. While media consumption remains standard for the majority, our CSI Survey has further revealed that consumers from the north as well as the south favour vernacular languages when engaging with the digital mediums. This insight opens up opportunities for various local as well as national and international players in terms of where and in which form to place their brand content and advertisements. Moreover it is interesting to note that despite of a plethora of new age tech firms coming up with IPOs, Indian consumers still prefer to park their confidence in established companies and Government owned stocks and shares, providing a contrarian approach to the FOMO investing theory.”