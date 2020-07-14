MRUC India remembers its founding member and first Chairman – Brahm Vasudeva

Roda Mehta, founding member and former Chairperson of MRUC India, who worked closely with Mr Brahm Vasudeva in setting up MRUC India, stated, “When Media Research Users Council India representing Advertisers, Advertising Agencies and the Media came together for the first time in 1993 with common purpose of independent, high quality consumer media measurement with regular frequency for accountability in media spending, that Brahm set his firm hand on the formation of the Media Research Users Council India. As was to be expected, there was opposition to the very idea of a User body from expected (and unexpected) sources, but Brahm never wavered. He did not allow the many ups and downs, the politics, the subtle threats, to dislodge the goal. And not unsurprisingly, within a short time of one year, the Council was up and running.”