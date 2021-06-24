m/SIX bags creative mandate for Restaurant Chain Dindigul Thalappakatti

Saket Sinha, senior vice president and head of m/SIX India said, “Team m/SIX is delighted to have a legacy restaurant chain on board. The food industry has always been India’s favorite and is always on the forefront. With m/SIX’s data intelligence and our DNA “Xcellerator”, we will take the brand of newer heights. With Dindigul Thalappakatti’s wide presence in India and internationally, and our team’s enthusiasm, m/SIX will further strengthen the restaurant’s position and derive significant outcome.”