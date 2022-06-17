MTV Beats, Vh1 India and MTV at World Music Day Carnival

The carnival promises to live up to its name and give music-lovers an amalgamation of dynamic musical ‘rides’! With sensational performances by the likes of Papon, Aastha Gill, Nikhita Gandhi, Osho Jain, Payal Dev, Millind Gaba, Shashaa Tirupati, Raghav Meattle, amongst others, the special episode comprises of in-person and virtual performances, with unforgettable fetes of music and interactive games. Talented singers and gorgeous twins, Sukriti and Prakiti Kakar who have carved a niche for themselves in the music industry themselves, will host this special while having candid conversations and playing fun carnival-based games with the performing artists, while also spilling the beans on their inspiring musical journeys.