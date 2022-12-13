MTV India celebrates the titans of the FIFA World Cup through graffiti artwork

The artwork, designed and painted by Mooz Graffiti pays homage to the legends in the backdrop of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Transcending the screen and bringing the FIFA World Cup excitement to its fans in an innovative and artistic way, MTV India has collaborated with Mooz Graffiti to honour the G.O.A.T.s, i.e. the greatest of all time from the current generation of players, with exceptional graffiti artwork.
The artwork which can be seen at youth hub Carter Road, Bandra, reflects MTV’s unrivalled connection with FIFA fans and celebrates football titans Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé. The artwork, designed and painted by Mooz Graffiti who has carved a niche in such art form, pays homage to the legends in the backdrop of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Speaking on the innovation, Utsav Chaudhuri, marketing head – Youth, Music, and English Entertainment, Viacom18, “MTV has received a heart-warming response from sports fans over the last year, imparting a desi flavour while showcasing some of the marquee global sports to Indian youth. We’ve strived to engage with our sports-loving audience in the most creative and emotional ways. This initiative not only celebrates the current trailblazers of the game but also tugs at our heartstrings in this emotionally-charged World Cup edition. As this World Cup leaves behind cherished memories, hopefully, this graffiti will serve as an indelible ode from the fan community to this generation of greats.”
The artwork further creates excitement for the upcoming semi-finals and finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The tournament, which includes 32 nations, began on 20th November and will conclude on 18th December 2022. Viewers can watch the broadcast on Sports18, while the Hindi feed is available on MTV HD and the live stream on the JioCinema app.