MTV India celebrates the titans of the FIFA World Cup through graffiti artwork

Speaking on the innovation, Utsav Chaudhuri, marketing head – Youth, Music, and English Entertainment, Viacom18, “MTV has received a heart-warming response from sports fans over the last year, imparting a desi flavour while showcasing some of the marquee global sports to Indian youth. We’ve strived to engage with our sports-loving audience in the most creative and emotional ways. This initiative not only celebrates the current trailblazers of the game but also tugs at our heartstrings in this emotionally-charged World Cup edition. As this World Cup leaves behind cherished memories, hopefully, this graffiti will serve as an indelible ode from the fan community to this generation of greats.”