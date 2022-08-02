MTV India & Fully Faltoo announce a strategic content partnership with Snap Inc

Snapchatters will have access to select content including audience favourites like MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla, Parodize Station and Bad Breakups.
Fortifying digital engagement with India’s young dynamic audience, Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English entertainment (YME) cluster has announced a strategic content partnership with Snap Inc. Ensuring end-consumer engagement, the cluster aims to provide its clutter-breaking content and innovations from Fully Faltoo and MTV India to Snapchat’s widespread user-community.
The YME cluster boasts of high-value properties that have gained audiences on television and digital. Snapchatters will get to enjoy snackable content and snackable clips of select content across genres and a variety of youth fiction and non-fiction shows - from Parodize Station and Bad Breakups from multi-format content destination Fully Faltoo, to pop-culture and genre-defining defining MTV offerings such as Splitsvilla, Hustle 2.0, new seasons of action-adventure reality show Roadies and more.
Speaking on the partnership with Snap Inc., Tarun Saxena, digital partnerships lead, Viacom18 YME Cluster, said, “As we continue to scale up, we aim to close the fragmentation of touchpoints and offer our cluster’s rapidly growing content inventory to our audience through a multiplatform strategy. Engaging with the dynamic generation of Snapchatters, we see a great opportunity to achieve meaningful reach and deepen engagement with the youth across yet another canvas.”
Kanishk Khanna, director- media partnerships, APAC at Snap, said, “At Snap, we are committed to localizing the app experience for our Indian community and driving relevant, interesting content for them. Our partnership with Viacom18’s Youth, Music and Entertainment cluster will add value to Snapchatters and reinforce our local-first content strategy.”
As short-form content continues to permeate and significantly redefine mainstream consumption, snackable content has become the mainstay of audience engagement and transmedia storytelling. Riding this wave and surpassing its own benchmarks with a swiftly growing content library, the YME cluster is all game to revolutionize the category with unique digital partnerships.