MTV India partners with Hyundai for ‘Hyundai x MTV What’s Your Venue’ series

The 4-part series will explore one Indian city per episode - Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and Manali.
Known for keeping its audience engaged with experimental and immersive content Viacom18, and India’s leading youth entertainment brand, MTV India along with Hyundai Motor India, the country’s leading automotive manufacturer in India is all set to take its viewers through an adventurous travel journey with ‘Hyundai x MTV What’s Your VENUE’, where each adventure will be decided solely by the audience! Starting 15th July, every Friday on MTV, Voot, and MTV YouTube page at 6 PM, ‘Hyundai x MTV What’s Your VENUE’, the all-new travel lifestyle series, will decide the journey of each influencer duo as they set out to explore cities with their lit travel companion the new Hyundai VENUE.
In an unconventional new format, the 4-episode series will see India’s top cities being explored through the lens of a fun duo comprising of popular influencers, but all decided by the wanderlust-driven audience via a LIVE poll on social media. Emphasizing the essence of ceaseless wanderlust and roaring appetite for atypical journeys, the series is built on an interactive concept, giving audiences full control to help the duo decide what they will do next, thereby becoming a part of their adventure. With these ‘choices’ being highlighted at crucial junctions in every episode, followers and fans of each duo will become an indispensable part of their journey while also getting the front seat to the camaraderie between them and a rare glimpse into their lives as they travel in style with the Hyundai Venue.
The new Hyundai VENUE has been crafted to supersede the aspirations of new-age Indian customers, who seek future tech, spacious interiors, comfort, style, and safety. Designed to evoke a bold and premium appeal, the new Hyundai VENUE will stand out with its solid presence that is inspired from Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. While the development concept is centered around creating the next Lit Space that is trendy, unique, stylish, and upbeat, the new Hyundai VENUE has also been conceptualized to exude a bold and big persona with a focus on exterior design as well as interior space and comfort. The new Hyundai VENUE will personify customer aspirations with an overarching theme that is encapsulated by - ‘Live the Lit life’.
Commenting on the collaboration, Anshul Ailawadi, head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said “Through ‘Hyundai x MTV What’s Your Venue’, our audiences will decide the influencers' adventures via social media polls. As a youth entertainment brand, we are redefining entertainment by putting our audience in the driver’s seat and making them a crucial part of the show.”
Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing & service), Hyundai Motor India, said, - “As a progressive and youth-oriented brand, we are glad to collaborate with MTV India for this new travel & lifestyle adventure series set in motion for the young Millennials and Gen Z to experience the new Hyundai VENUE. Based on Hyundai’s Global Design Language of Sensuous Sportiness, the new Hyundai VENUE exhibits confident body forms, delivering the perfect representation of a sporty, dynamic and powerful design. With Alexa and Google adding to the 60+ Bluelink connectivity features, the new Hyundai VENUE is connected to everything you need. The new Hyundai VENUE is characterized by our key communication of ‘Live the Lit life’ that embodies the aspirations and lifestyle of Gen MZ. We strongly believe that the young audience of MTV will enjoy the series and experience of travel.”
Uday Mohan, president & chief client officer at Havas Media Group India, said "The constant endeavour of Havas content vertical is to create meaningful content for brands. The 'Hyundai X MTV What's Your VENUE' tentpole content show is a concerted effort to deliver that impact, strategy and innovation. There is perfect synergy between the show and how the Hyundai Venue stands for living the lit life. The concept is unique, and it provides connectivity and control over content to the audience in the same way that the new Hyundai VENUE does."
‘Hyundai x MTV What’s Your Venue’ will be shot across Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and Manali, exploring popular hotspots and even obscure, hidden gems.
Gear up for Hyundai x MTV What’s Your Venue’ every Friday on MTV, Voot, and MTV YouTube page at 6 pm