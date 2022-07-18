MTV India partners with Hyundai for ‘Hyundai x MTV What’s Your Venue’ series

In an unconventional new format, the 4-episode series will see India’s top cities being explored through the lens of a fun duo comprising of popular influencers, but all decided by the wanderlust-driven audience via a LIVE poll on social media. Emphasizing the essence of ceaseless wanderlust and roaring appetite for atypical journeys, the series is built on an interactive concept, giving audiences full control to help the duo decide what they will do next, thereby becoming a part of their adventure. With these ‘choices’ being highlighted at crucial junctions in every episode, followers and fans of each duo will become an indispensable part of their journey while also getting the front seat to the camaraderie between them and a rare glimpse into their lives as they travel in style with the Hyundai Venue.