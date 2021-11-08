MTV Roadies reveals upcoming season's location through brand banter

The reality show engaged in a humourous banter with brands to create suspense over its location.
It is a common sight nowadays to see brands engage with each other over social media for an orchestrated (or maybe not) banter. MTV Roadies made the most of it to promote their upcoming season by creating suspense over the location.
Soon #LocationKahanHai was trending on Twitter with the associated brands having a humourous banter.
Apart from the brand partners like Infinix, CoinSwitch and Paree, brands like Big Muscles Nutrition, Rage Coffee and Wai Wai also joined in the banter.
Amidst the discussions on multiple locations like Dubai, Bahrain and Russia, the show announced its location as South Africa. After the announcement #RoadiesInSouthAfrica was in the top Indian trends.
This is the first time Roadies will go international and ride across the South African terrain. The Roadies troop will hit the road and create a pit stop at 10 different locations. The shoot for Season 18 on Roadies is expected to start mid-December and will soon air on MTV.
