MUBI looks to rekindle PVR partnership as theatres open up

Over call, Svetlana Naudiyal, the programming director - Asia for MUBI tells us that MUBI Go had been paused during the pandemic, but as theatres open up again across the country, the company intends to partner up with multiplexes for this initiative again. “As much as we want people to come to the platform - we also want people to experience cinema the way it should be experienced. No matter what language, films will connect with people as long as the sentiment they express is universal,” she says.