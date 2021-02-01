Multiplex Association of India cheers on government’s go-ahead for 100% seating capacity

The move will provide necessary impetus to the cinema industry to recover from the impact of the on-going pandemic.
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) said that the government’s decision to allow 100 per cent seating capacity in cinemas will give the cinema industry, the necessary impetus to recover from the impact of the on-going pandemic.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar on Sunday (January 31) announced that cinema halls can operate at full capacity from February 1 while adhering to COVID-19 safety SOPs.
Kamal Gianchandani, president MAI, said, “With multiple vaccines beginning to roll out, cinema industry is well poised to quickly recover from the unprecedented impact of the pandemic. A quick and timely decision by the government to restore 100 per cent seating capacity, means that all cinema operators now have the seating capacities to attract new films to their theatres. We are gratified by the Government’s decision and would like to express our sincere appreciation. We urge all state governments to urgently implement the new SOPs.”
Alok Tandon, CEO - INOX Leisure, said, “For the revival of the cinema exhibition industry, relaxations of the seating norms was a vital prerequisite. We are thankful to the I&B Ministry and absolutely excited about the revised guidelines allowing 100% seating in cinemas. This would ease the apprehensions in the minds of content producers and studios, who may now announce the release dates of their movies. We now look forward to the state governments to provide us the nod to implement the revised guidelines. We will remain committed to the protocols as advised, as guest safety and hygiene has always been a priority.”
MAI will continue its advocacy efforts to seek help for all small, mid-size & large cinemas, through tax reliefs and others forms of aid from the central and state governments.