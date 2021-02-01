Multiplex Association of India cheers on government’s go-ahead for 100% seating capacity

Alok Tandon, CEO - INOX Leisure, said, “For the revival of the cinema exhibition industry, relaxations of the seating norms was a vital prerequisite. We are thankful to the I&B Ministry and absolutely excited about the revised guidelines allowing 100% seating in cinemas. This would ease the apprehensions in the minds of content producers and studios, who may now announce the release dates of their movies. We now look forward to the state governments to provide us the nod to implement the revised guidelines. We will remain committed to the protocols as advised, as guest safety and hygiene has always been a priority.”