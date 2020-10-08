Mumbai Police Hauls up Republic TV, Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema over "BARC ratings manipulation" issue

"Singh's investigation in Rajput case is under a cloud and this is a desperate measure because of Republic TV reportage on Palghar (lynching), Rajput, or any other case. This kind of targeting only strengthens the resolve of everyone at Republic TV to push for the truth even harder. Singh stands completely exposed today since BARC has not mentioned Republic TV in any single complaint. He should issue an official apology and get ready to face us in court," added the statement attributed to Arnab Goswami, MD and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network.