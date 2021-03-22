MX Player announces MX VDesi

Leading super app for entertainment, MX Player has won millions of hearts with its MX Original Series and MX Exclusives. The platform that promises users everytainment is now bringing you international content from across the world with the launch of a brand new category - MX VDesi that hosts India’s largest catalogue of dubbed shows in local Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Starting 24th March, the platform will be dropping new shows every Wednesday - depicting the same emotion but from different regions. Recent studies have shown that certain sentiments are shared by all cultures and when it comes to entertainment and genres like romance, action or comedy - viewers across the globe share the same universal experience of emotions.