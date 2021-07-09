MX Player, MG Motor and Gujarat Tourism come together to bring viewers hidden Taste of Gujarat

Offering brands innovative content solutions to engage with its large and diverse audiences, MX Player is producing MX Specials that not only appeal to viewers but also meet the business needs of advertisers. MG presents Hidden Taste of Gujarat in association with Gujarat Tourism is the next engaging MX Special from this leading entertainment super app that sees Chef Smit Sagar’s immersive journey around Gujarat, discovering the most authentic recipes and exploring different facets of the state. The five part mini-series is now streaming on the platform for free, and will introduce viewers to the Gujarati culture in its truest form. Each episode uncovers recipes and the hidden stories behind them that haven’t been explored in the culinary world.