MX Player powers up its audience stack with Vserv AudiencePro

This partnership presents two new avenues for advertisers to unlock the potential of MX Player:

• Brands can now choose from 700+ deeper deterministic segments from AudiencePro like grocery shoppers, credit score, modern trade offline shoppers, travel transactors & many more for sharper reach to unlock new audiences with frequency campaigns on MX Player. AudiencePro segments have delivered higher performance metrics on video campaigns for a variety of brands like Nykaa, Coke, Bajaj Haircare, Dettol, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, ID Fresh, etc across many platforms. Brands across diverse sectors like FMCG, BFSI, Fintech, Retail, OEM, etc. can now leverage the power of content & core target audience with the massive scale of MX Player with AudiencePro segments.

• Leveraging AudiencePro Insights, MX Player will now be able to offer brands with 1P data deeper insights into content consumption and 700+ transacting behaviour points of their consumers. This will bring unique insights to the forefront and help brands construct smarter creatives to make their remarketing campaigns more personalised on MX Player. Eg. MX Player content Insights like Night Owls Segment + AudiencePro Food and Grocery buyer segments + 1P Segments of the Advertiser will now allow a QSR brand to run smarter segmented campaigns on MX Player with highly relevant creatives.