MX Player working on user retention

Given the shows that the platform is most known for like Aashram, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, and the largely Hindi content it streams, MX Player is slotted as an OTT platform that serves men in the cow-belt. Gandhi wants to dispel this misconception. About 27% of the platform’s user base comes from the five South Indian states. “Viewers from South India consume 1.2 times more content than a Hindi heartland user,” he says. And they watch dubbed versions of the popular Hindi language shows on the platform while viewers from North India watch south Indian shows dubbed in Hindi.