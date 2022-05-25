MX Player’s Premium Service MX Gold to be available at Rs 299

The change comes into effect on Friday, 27th May onwards, putting an end to the current offer of 199.
MX Gold, the SVOD service of India's leading OTT MX Player, has announced its annual subscription fee for users at Rs 299 for its flagship MX Gold Annual pack. The change comes into effect on Friday, 27th May onwards, putting an end to the current offer of 199.
Users can now stream across 3 devices at a time & can also avail of 40% cashback on paying via select payment methods. It will enable the users to stream content in High Definition and Download Aashram Season 3 too. MX Gold has enabled its subscribers to watch their favorite shows without interruption and with zero ad-breaks while viewing select content. With an aim to provide a better viewing experience for its consumers, MX Gold is becoming increasingly popular among Indian audiences who prefer seamless binge entertainment.
The company has already started notifying the users on it’s platform, and social media handles about the price revision. While existing subscribers will continue to avail of the benefits, new subscribers opting for the service from 27th May would be required to pay 299/- for a year.
Abhishek Joshi, business head, SVOD, said, “With our new Annual Subscription fee at Rs 299, we are empowering our viewers to enjoy, and binge-watch the hit shows and movies ad-free at an affordable price of less than Rs 1 per day. It’s our effort to provide our viewers with a superlative user experience and ensure the most unique, engaging and entertaining content with zero interruptions and no ad breaks. Consumer centricity lies at the core of all that we do at MX, and we do everything to put the customer first.
