Myths, distribution, unions: Newspapers and challenges during the pandemic

The Brihanmumbai Vruttapatra Vikreta Sangh (BVVS), the union which represents all 80 depots in Mumbai, had decided that it will stop distributing newspapers for two days on March 23. The distribution has not resumed since. Hari Pawar, principal secretary of BVVS, says their demands were not met by the publishers and that is why they had to stop distribution. "We wanted masks and gloves for the delivery boys, travel allowances for the safety and security of vendors. We also made it clear that if any of the delivery boys, or vendors, who will have to step out to distribute newspapers, get infected, the publishers will have to bear the entire treatment cost. The publishers and we could not reach an agreement," says Pawar.