National Geographic to showcase story behind the manufacturing of Balaji Wafers

A brand that started with the founder serving potato wafers at a small theatre in Rajkot, Balaji Wafers has truly come of age with its state of art manufacturing units across Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The documentary explores the story of Chandubhai Virani, his brothers along with the new generation of the Virani family and the birth of the brand Balaji Wafers. It also gives an insight into the manufacturing process at factories spread across various locations and highlights how the brand is currently navigating through the pandemic by adopting new mechanisms and ensuring product availability.