Nazara's Fusebox Games & Banijay Rights to launch Bigg Boss interactive game

Nazara Technologies, a diversified gaming and sports media company, today announced that its subsidiary, Fusebox Games, will collaborate with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, to develop and launch the first Bigg Boss interactive fiction game.

This exclusive partnership brings iconic reality TV show, Bigg Boss, into the interactive gaming world, offering fans an immersive and personalised experience. In addition, Fusebox Games is simultaneously working on the Big Brother Interactive Fiction Game, based on the globally celebrated reality TV format, set to launch in 2025.

The Bigg Boss interactive fiction agme, also slated for release in 2025, will allow players to step into the Bigg Boss house, create their avatars, and navigate dynamic narratives inspired by the show’s most memorable moments. The game will feature live in-game events synchronised with the TV series, branching storylines, and localised narratives in Hindi and regional Indian languages, ensuring inclusivity for India’s diverse audience.

Terry Lee, CEO of Fusebox, shared his enthusiasm: “Bigg Boss is a cultural phenomenon that resonates deeply across India. At Fusebox Games, we are excited to reimagine this iconic format as an immersive, interactive experience that fans can engage with in entirely new ways. This partnership with Banijay Rights underscores our commitment to delivering compelling, localised interactive fiction games that resonate deeply with audiences, not only in India but around the world."

Mark Woollard, SVP Gaming & Gambling, Banijay Rights, added: “Bigg Boss and Big Brother have captured the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. Our partnerships with Nazara and Fusebox Games open exciting new possibilities, creating immersive ways for fans to engage with these iconic brands.”