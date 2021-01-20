NBA demands suspension of Republic TV's IBF membership; Questions BARC's credibility

1. Makes a clear statement about the veracity of its ratings in the period during the audit and also conducts an audit of the Hindi news genre.



2. Expunge the data of the erring broadcaster and restate the real position of rankings of all news channels from the beginning.



3. Explain the concrete steps that have been taken by BARC in the last three months to secure the ratings.



4. Bring transparency to the process and create a system whereby any changes to the ratings that impacts the news ecosystem is done only after due consultation with a BARC Sub Committee of NBA nominees.



5. Explain what penal actions are provided for in the BARC constitution against broadcasters who have indulged in manipulation of ratings of this magnitude and what action will be taken in the current case.



6. Ratings of news channels remain suspended till such time all details of such actions taken by BARC are shared with the stakeholders.



NBA’s Board also wants to place on record that the corrupt data released month after month has not only led to reputation loss but has also caused huge financial losses to news broadcasters for which BARC is duty-bound to give an explanation.