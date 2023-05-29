NBCUniversal and JioCinema enter into a multi-year partnership

NBCU’s programming will live in a Peacock branded hub starting next month on JioCinema’s newly announced “JioCinema Premium” SVOD tier. Here, viewers will have access to first-run series like Young Rock, a heartfelt comedy starring global superstar Dwayne Johnson that tells the story of his life and the people he’s met along the way; riveting action thriller The Lazarus Project; and The Lovers, a darkly romantic comedic drama. Indian audiences can also enjoy Peacock Originals including Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of the ‘90s comedy series that starred Will Smith; Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a spin-off series starring Adam Devine who reprises his character from the hit film; and The Calling, an investigative drama series from Emmy® winner David E. Kelley, directed and executive produced by Oscar® winner Barry Levinson, and co-composed by Oscar® winner Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro. Critically acclaimed and fan favorite dramas and comedies from NBCU’s vast library, including Downton Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project, are also a part of this deal.