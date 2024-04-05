NCLAT holds off on issuing an IDBI order as Axis Bank protests the Zee-Sony merger: Report

The merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India was granted approval by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT on August 10, opening the door for the establishment of a $10 billion media conglomerate in the nation. A non-compete clause in the merger agreement was contested by dissenting creditors, which included Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co., IDBI Bank, and others. NCLAT postponed the case until January in December after declining to impose an interim halt on the merger.