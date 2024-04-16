NCLAT set to hear arguments against the Zee-Sony merger on May 17: Report

Zee refuted the claims and charged the Japanese business of acting in "bad faith" when it decided to scrap the transaction. The Mumbai NCLT court is currently considering a plea from Sony requesting that the merger be enforced, and it is scheduled to be heard on April 25. IDBI Bank's (ASG), N Venkatraman, stated that the case will be affected by Zee's NCLT plea since it would determine the merger's destiny.