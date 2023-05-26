NCLAT sets aside NCLT's order to NSE and BSE to reassess Zee-Sony Merger

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order to National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to review the initial approvals given to the Zee-Sony merger. NCLT issued the order to the stock exchanges to reexamine the no objection certificate (NOC) granted to the merger on May 11. The stock exchange bodies were also to reassess the non-compete clause of the merger.