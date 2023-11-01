NCLAT transfers Axis Finance and IDBI Bank appeals on Zee-Sony merger to chairperson-led bench

This marks the third time in less than a month that the challenges to the Zee-Sony merger have been moved to a different bench. Previously, the case was heard by a bench led by Justice (retd) Rakesh Kumar, who resigned on October 30 due to contempt proceedings against him in the Supreme Court. The matter was then placed before a bench led by Justice (retd) Anant Bijay Singh, who later transferred it to the Chairperson's court.