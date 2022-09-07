NCLT directs meeting of the ZEEL Shareholders to be convened for proposed ZEE-Sony merger

As per the statement: "The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench has directed in its order, that a meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. be convened and held on Friday, 14th October, 2022 for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the proposed merger of the Company with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited)." - Company Spokesperson.