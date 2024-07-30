NDTV announces robust Q1 with 34% Y-O-Y growth

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
NDTV announced its financial results for Q1, FY 2024-2025. The Company reported a significant increase in revenue, outpacing the performance of the previous year’s first quarter by a substantial margin. The revenue for the quarter increased 34% Y-O-Y driven by the Lok Sabha election programming and 44% growth in digital traffic.
During the quarter, NDTV also unveiled the sixth addition to its news channel line-up - NDTV Marathi. The channel was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries on 1st May, 2024, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. The channel is already making impact in the state through its meaningful, and accurate news and analysis, says the company.
Building on the momentum from the last fiscal year, NDTV continued its strategic investments in upgrading its infrastructure and expanding its distribution footprint to fuel future growth, which contributed significantly to expenses this quarter, along with Regional expansion. The Company also made major investments in new technologies, expanding its digital offerings, and introducing new programming to further engage its audience.