NDTV brings back ‘Walk the Talk’ with Rahul Kanwal in a reimagined format

NDTV has relaunched its legacy interview property ‘Walk the Talk’ with Rahul Kanwal, CEO and editor-in-chief, NDTV. The show returned in a refreshed avatar on November 7, with conversations unfolding outside studios and in real locations, designed for a digital and social-first audience.

The inaugural episode, featuring Ruchir Sharma, was filmed across Bihar and explores themes of ambition and change. With this comeback, NDTV brings back one of its most recognisable interview formats, adapted to offer more authentic access and context-driven storytelling.