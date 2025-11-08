Advertisment
NDTV brings back ‘Walk the Talk’ with Rahul Kanwal in a reimagined format

The interview series returned on November 7 with a digital-first approach and immersive real-location storytelling, with Ruchir Sharma featured in the first episode filmed across Bihar.

afaqs! news bureau
NDTV has relaunched its legacy interview property ‘Walk the Talk’ with Rahul Kanwal, CEO and editor-in-chief, NDTV. The show returned in a refreshed avatar on November 7, with conversations unfolding outside studios and in real locations, designed for a digital and social-first audience.

The inaugural episode, featuring Ruchir Sharma, was filmed across Bihar and explores themes of ambition and change. With this comeback, NDTV brings back one of its most recognisable interview formats, adapted to offer more authentic access and context-driven storytelling.

