NDTV Profit to resume operations on December 8

The channel has been officially approved for reinstatement by the company's Board of Directors.
New Delhi Television (NDTV) has announced the revival of its business news channel, NDTV Profit, scheduled to go live on December 8.The channel, which ceased operations on June 1, 2017, will resume broadcasting after six years.
The company informed the stock markets that its Board of Directors has approved the normal operation of NDTV Profit channel. NDTV's shares saw a substantial rise of more than 12% on the National Stock Exchange and over 11.5% on the Bombay Stock Exchange, showing a positive reaction from analysts and investors.
The channel's return is viewed as a significant addition to the limited landscape of dedicated business channels.